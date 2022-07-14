Custom software development and software staffing firm launches expanding staffing agency website at Recruiters.co
SEATTLE, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nead, LLC (dba DEV.co) is excited to announce the launch of Recruiters.co, a professional staffing agency, with an expanded focus on executive search staffing and recruiting services across a broad array of client industries including healthcare, manufacturing, legal, marketing, sales, software, construction, agriculture, finance and more.
"We are excited to expand beyond our traditional core focus of staffing agency services for software development and IT support," says Ryan Nead, VP of Operations at DEV.co. "Our staffing support solutions rely heavily on our team's expertise in artificial intelligence and big data when it comes to client placement and staffing. This expertise allows us to expand beyond staffing agency services for a single industry niche. This tacit ability allows us to be nimble when sourcing client placements, regardless of industry," Nead says.
The company provides expert contract-to-hire, permanent placement and staff augmentation consulting services to SMB clients and Fortune 500 companies alike. The firm also utilizes an exam-based approach to filtering out less qualified candidates for each position, ensuring clients are only left with the top 5% of the potential talent pool.
In addition, the company's existing staffing services were critical to many client staffing needs throughout the pandemic. As companies sought to replace or augment staff on a remote basis, the company was already well-equipped to help find the right candidates for critical, technical positions.
This focus on AI and remote talent gives the company a leg-up on competitors who may be looking to place similar positions, but who can filter, vet and source the right employees for a given company. And with an industry-agnostic process and approach, the agency can easily transition between market sectors, providing enhanced solutions regardless of the market.
"We believe that AI has a big role to play in tackling the skills gap and unemployment. This is one of the main reasons we launched our expanded staffing agency at Recruiters.co. Our machine learning software learns from our network of vetted freelancers, enabling us to handle the tricky parts of finding great, long-term talent," says Nead.
About DEV.co and Nead, LLC
Founded in 2008 as a financial and technology solution consulting firm, the company has expanded into multiple services and niches including software development, web and mobile development, recruiting and staffing and even digital marketing services. The company operates multiple service-based entities and websites and boasts dozens of employees across 20 states and countries.
The company's new venture at Recruiters.co aims to provide staffing agency services for all industries. From office positions, to industrial and manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, transportation and logistics, Recruiters.co can be the next solution for a quality long-term hire! For more information visit https://recruiters.co/
Media Contact
Ryan Nead, Nead, LLC, +1 (206) 438-9789, info@recruiters.co
SOURCE DEV.co
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.