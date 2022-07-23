...VERY WARM TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK ACROSS WESTERN WASHINGTON...
Very warm temperatures are expected next week with highs likely reaching
the 90s Tuesday through Friday. Overnight lows will be in the mid
60s. The warmest temperatures will be in the interior of western
Washington, inland from the water, and in the Cascade valleys.
This prolonged level of heat may pose a moderate to high risk of
heat-related illness to heat-sensitive people and pets, especially
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. Routinely
check on the elderly and others susceptible to heat. Plan outdoor
activities or working outdoors for early in the day to avoid heat
exhaustion.
DEV.co Expands WordPress Development Team for Custom Client Web Development Projects
Software development company expands WordPress design and development team as new client work grows.
SEATTLE, July 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Custom software development company, DEV.co, is pleased to announce the expansion of the company's internal WordPress website design and development teams with the addition of three new hires. These designers and developers will provide new website design, existing website re-design, WordPress plugin development and managed WordPress hosting support.
"We are excited to expand our existing WordPress team at DEV.co," says Ryan Nead, VP of Sales & Marketing. "We expect these new hires to greatly enhance the support and direct development assistance we provide our clients worldwide," he says.
The DEV.co team has grown and expanded to new heights. The firm continues to develop, enhance and publish new applications for online businesses as well as custom-made plugins for specific client WordPress needs.
"We continue to have managed WordPress clients that need new updates, new page designs and expanded services related to their websites," says Nead.
The company's latest WordPress developer hires include skills such as PHP, HTML and CSS. A WordPress developer should then go on to learn techniques such as debugging, creating themes and plugins and finally site customization. The latest hires include both front-end developers and back-end designers well-versed in the WordPress content management system.
The new employees will work on custom WordPress development programming for both internal WordPress design and development projects.
About DEV.co
Founded in 2008 as a finance and software consulting firm, DEV.co is a division of Nead, LLC, a custom software development company that provides expert software development advisory services to companies in a wide variety of industries for a host of various coding languages. The company is based in Seattle, Washington and Bentonville, Arkansas. In addition to direct software development, the firm also provides software & technology recruiting and SEO Services through its partner sites and teams.
