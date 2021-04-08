The didgwalic Wellness Center is administering COVID-19 vaccines to any Anacortes or La Conner residents today, Thursday, April 8.
The clinic is offering the single-dose Janssen vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson at a temporary location at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge at 12885 Casino Drive.
As of 11:30 a.m., it had over 100 available appointments this afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments can be self-scheduled at prepmod.doh.wa.gov.
