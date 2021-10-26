SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best advertising software of 2021.
Researchers examined solutions with features that streamline an agency's workflow as well as integration tools and reporting capabilities.
The top software companies provide project management, task management, time tracking, and team collaboration tools. Additional criteria include integration with common work management platforms like CRM, content management, and email management systems. The final list ranked systems that generate customizable reports to help users gain insight into resource management, revenue tracking, and campaign success.
"Both large and small ad agencies use high-quality solutions to effectively manage workflow and campaigns," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Our product guide features the best advertising software with robust reporting tools."
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and was formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
