SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best IT management software of 2021. The top systems were selected based on core features, alerts/notifications, and reporting tools.

Experts at Digital.com evaluated programs that support inventory management to keep track of the company's assets and monitor service level agreements (SLAs). Each solution was required to provide tools that detect and alert everyone about any security threats. The study also examined systems that assess how different assets, policies, and procedures are working or not working.

"IT management software helps businesses improve technology practices and secure data," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "This go-to guide can help small businesses narrow their search for the best solutions."

Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 125 solutions. To access the complete list of best IT management software, please visit https://digital.com/best-it-management-software/.

Best IT Management Software of 2021

ADManager Plus

Atera

Auvik

CENTREL Solutions

ConnectWise Automate

Device42

Electric

Freshservice

ISL Light Remote Desktop

Lansweeper

Miradore Management Suite

NAGIOS

NetSupport Manager

NinjaRMM

Opsgenie

PagerDuty

SolarWinds

SolarWinds Mail Assure

Splashtop

Wrike

ABOUT DIGITAL.COM

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.

