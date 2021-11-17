SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best water delivery services of 2021. Research experts evaluated providers with several criteria for small businesses and startups.
The top-rated services offer water filtration and softening solutions to improve hard water quality and remove unpleasant odors, tastes, and contaminants. Experts at Digital.com recommend companies that provide water quality testing and effective treatment options. Companies on the final list also include coffee delivery as an additional service for offices and businesses.
"Poor water quality is a growing issue, and many companies offer various solutions for businesses, offices, and homes," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Our guide highlights the best water delivery services with equipment to improve hard water quality."
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and was formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
