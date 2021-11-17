SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the top pet grooming software of 2021. Research experts recommend platforms with standard features, integrations, and reporting capabilities.
The top solutions are designed with tools to schedule appointments, automate reminders, and manage billing. Experts at Digital.com also selected solutions that integrate seamlessly with popular accounting software, payment platforms, and calendar applications. The study examined software that can generate real-time reports and help users measure performance.
"Even small pet grooming services can save time and increase profits with online booking and automated invoicing," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Our experts vetted the top solutions with must-have features to help simplify the buying process."
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
