SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has published findings from a new survey that examines holiday shopping trends in the United States. The recent study also highlights how the global supply chain issue has affected American consumers. Research experts analyzed responses from 1,250 American adults.
According to the report, 40 percent of holiday shoppers are unable to find all the items on their lists. However, 28 percent of respondents say they started shopping before November, and another 28 percent began in early to mid-November. Only 25 percent of consumers started holiday shopping during Black Friday weekend. Among those that started shopping early, 64 percent of respondents still haven't completed their shopping.
Survey results indicate that consumers who wait longer to shop are more likely to be at a disadvantage due to supply chain issues. Thirty-four percent of consumers who started shopping before November couldn't find what they wanted, compared to 43 percent of shoppers who waited until November or Black Friday. Conversely, 19 percent of respondents say they had yet to start shopping as of November 28, and 44 percent of consumers from this group say they will wait until the week of December 6 to begin shopping.
The study shows gift buyers are more likely to have difficulty finding apparel, toys, and electronic items this holiday season. Forty-seven percent of respondents say they could not find clothes, shoes, or other apparel items. Forty-three percent of respondents say there was a short supply of electronics, and 38 percent could not find the toys they wanted. Additional hard-to-find items this holiday season include jewelry, home furnishings, exercise equipment, appliances, and books or media.
"Many items have been hard to find due to disrupted supply chains," small business marketing consultant Dennis Consorte says. "People are afraid this might prevent them from buying gifts in time for the holidays, creating a shopping frenzy."
Thirty-eight percent of consumers will spend more on holiday gifts this season, with 48 percent of shoppers citing they will increase their budget by over $1000. Alternatively, many last-minute shoppers who may have difficulty finding items they want will give gift cards, cash, or homemade gifts. Sixty-four percent of respondents say they will buy gift cards, 35 percent will give cash gifts, and 22 percent will give handmade presents.
Digital.com commissioned this study which was administered via the online survey platform Pollfish. On November 28, 2021, the survey was distributed to 1,250 American adults ages 18 and older. Respondents were asked to answer all questions truthfully and to the best of their abilities.
To access the complete report, please visit https://digital.com/2-in-5-holiday-shoppers-already-impacted-by-supply-chain-issues/.
