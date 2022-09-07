...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical
fire weather conditions to develop. Monitor the forecasts for
possible Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Digital Insurance announces its 2022 Women in Insurance Leadership honorees
This year's list recognizes insurance innovators from Liberty Mutual, MetLife, USAA, Beazley and more
NEW YORK, Sep.7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Insurance, Arizent's essential resource serving innovators in the insurance sector, has announced its list of 2022 Women in Insurance Leadership honorees. The program recognizes the transformative women leaders who are driving innovation and bringing the industry into the connected future. The announcement also includes this year's Women in Insurance Leadership: NEXT honorees, who are emerging leaders under the age of 40.
Honorees will be celebrated at this year's expanded Women in Insurance Leadership event on November 8, 2022, which includes a conference open to everyone in the sector and an invitation-only awards gala, both taking place at the Radisson Blu Aqua in Chicago, Ill. The Women in Insurance Leadership conference will feature interactive sessions focused on advancing leadership skills and addressing the industry's most critical issues.
The iconic Women in Insurance Leadership rankings, which date back to 2006, shine a spotlight on the most tech-savvy innovators and forward-thinking visionaries in insurance. This year's group represents companies of varied shapes and sizes, but all honorees distinguish themselves in establishing bold leadership for the industry's digital transformation. Highlights of the 2022 list include:
Monica Caldas, Deputy CIO at Liberty Mutual
Robin Gordon, SVP, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at MetLife
Jennifer Kyung, VP, Chief Underwriter at USAA
Samata Tummala, Head of Tech, US and Canada at Beazley
Cissy Williams, EVP, COO at Protective Life
Mindi Work, SVP, Chief of Strategy, Symetra Financial
The Women in Insurance Leadership: NEXT program recognizes future leaders who are charting a path toward the C-suite. These are gifted, up-and-coming women under the age of 40 who have already shown exceptional talent for embracing and fostering a culture of digital innovation. Highlights of the 2022 list include:
Kristin Shumway, Sr. Director, Software Engineering at Travelers
Dana Halicki, VP, Customer and Agent Experience and Digital at Grange
Amanda Smith, Home Group Chief Product Officer at Plymouth Rock
"Women have made great strides in insurance over the years since this program's launch, but the pandemic's impact on how we live and work threatens to derail that progress," says Nathan Golia, Editor-in-Chief of Digital Insurance. "That's why it's still crucial to recognize the women leaders who are driving innovation within their own organizations and consequently transforming the industry."
Nominees for Women in Insurance Leadership are considered based on the breadth of their experience in the insurance industry, especially in how they've stewarded and delivered digital transformation and innovation at their companies. Applicants must be employed by a private sector insurance carrier or broker.
Registration for the Women in Insurance Leadership conference on November 8, 2022 is open to everyone in the industry. The agenda includes sessions that address a variety of topics, including how to lead during uncertain times, how to battle burnout, how to be an effective mentor and more. Collaborative deep dives will also help create action items that attendees can take back to their organizations with recommendations for continuing the advancement of women in leadership.
The full list of Women in Insurance Leadership honorees can be found here.
The full list of Women in Insurance Leadership: NEXT honorees can be found here.
More information about the Women in Insurance Leadership conference can be found here and tickets for the event can be purchased here.
About Digital Insurance
Digital Insurance is the essential resource for senior executives leading the digital transformation of the insurance industry. Across events and member forums, original research reports, editorial news and analysis, Digital Insurance examines business-critical topics in technology innovation, data advancements, insurtech market trends and transformation strategies. The brand convenes the community around these transformational ideas so innovation leaders can take the insights back to their companies and drive genuine change.
About Arizent
Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events and access to Leaders, an executive forum. Arizent also connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News and Digital Insurance.
