In response to last week’s closure of schools statewide — an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and associated COVID-19 disease — the owners of Christianson’s Nursery announced they would be giving free vegetable starters to all teachers and children out of school.
The giveaway was meant to last through the weekend, according to co-owner John Christianson.
But as interest proved to be evident, the giveway was scheduled to last through Friday, March 20.
By giving out vegetables — as opposed to other plants or flowers — people may be able to find comfort in having a reliable food source, Christianson added.
