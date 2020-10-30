Every Oct. 31, much of America is focused on candy and costumes. However, this year may be different due to COVID-19. Instead, why don’t we observe something more noteworthy? Oct. 31 is also known as Reformation Day, when Protestants reflect on the history of their religion and reaffirm their core beliefs.
The word “Protestant” is based on the root word “protest.” The Protestant Reformation was a 16th century European movement to reform the beliefs and practices of the Roman Catholic Church. Corruption had permeated the church’s spiritual authority.
Martin Luther, a law student turned monk, hammered a document to Castle Church’s door in Wittenberg, Germany, on Oct. 31, 1517. That manuscript contained 95 theses, which led to the religious transformation of Western society, like when the apostles first preached the Gospel. These dissertations were copied and distributed throughout Europe.
Studying the New Testament led Luther to oppose the medieval church on issues concerning the superiority of church traditions over the Bible, the church’s attempt to sell salvation through buying indulgences, and the means by which we are found righteous in God’s eyes. While previous reformers attacked the corruption in the life of the church, Luther focused on the perversion of the church’s doctrine of redemption and grace.
He contended that the pope had no authority over purgatory and that the merits of the saints had no foundation in the gospel. Luther asserted that Scripture alone is authoritative and justification is by faith, not by works.
The bishops and priests of that period taught that good deeds and money could earn forgiveness and buy one’s salvation, despite the Bible stating salvation is a gift from God. Scripture reveals that Jesus took the sins of humankind and paid its penalty, thus becoming our Redeemer. Furthermore, salvation is gifted to individuals who yield their lives to Jesus as Savior and Lord. When we confess our sins and repent, we’re forgiven and considered righteous in God’s sight. Thus, salvation is by grace alone through faith alone, and good works are a result of one’s faith (1 John 1:9; 2 Corinthians 5:21; Romans 6:23; Ephesians 2:8-9).
Luther’s rediscovery of biblical truths led to other church and societal reforms. He translated the Bible into German so the common people were able to read it for themselves. Luther reclaimed the biblical teaching of the priesthood of all believers — that all people could personally pray directly to God and serve Him. A confrontation with the papacy occurred and Luther was excommunicated in 1521.
Today, Luther’s legacy lives on in the creeds and confessions of Protestant churches worldwide. Other reformers — John Calvin, John Knox, Zwingli and Wesley — followed Luther and contributed to the understanding of biblical doctrine and practical application of God’s Word. Today, the Bible is translated and published in many languages, so that all people have the opportunity to read the gospel.
– Cindy Rooy is a religion/faith columnist for newspapers and a contributing author in several devotional books.
