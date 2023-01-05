Enter Pet Partners' 2023 Pet of the Year competition and raise money for a great cause!

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Partners, the leading therapy animal registry program in the US, is proud to announce the national search for its 2023 Pet of the Year. The event is a six-week fundraising competition that takes place February 1-March 15. If you think your pet can dazzle and motivate your friends, family, and community to give to a good cause, it's time to nominate them!


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.