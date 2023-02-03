Doggie House Pet Shop has announced a major expansion project to provide more pup breeds to the pet-loving public. The family-owned business, based in Plano, TX., has been renowned within pet homing circles for its long dedication to providing healthy and happy English and French Bulldogs to families looking for the ideal four-legged friend.
The family-owned business, based in Plano, TX., has been renowned within pet homing circles for its long dedication to providing healthy and happy English and French Bulldogs to families looking for the ideal four-legged friend.
Now it is expanding its provision to include more breeds, including Pembroke Welsh Corgis, Boston Terriers, Cockapoos, Maltipoos, Cavapoos, Cocker Spaniels, Miniature Goldendoodles, Miniature Dachshunds, Miniature Australian Shepherds, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Chihuahuas, Shih-Tzus, Pugs, and Yorkshire Terriers.
"We are incredibly excited at this latest expansion, but the welfare of the pup always remains at the forefront of our minds," commented business owner Fernando Villarreal.
Well aware of the stigma surrounding the US dog industry, the business owners are exceptionally passionate about having some of the strictest and toughest vetting procedures in place to ensure the puppy-buying process is ethical and stress-free for all.
Their partner relations team works hard to vet and select breeders by processing them into different filters, from initial research to a personal visit.
The team not only see the puppies they bring to their shop but tour all the facilities and observe the remaining puppies and the conditions in which the sire and dams are kept. Chosen puppies are given thorough vet checks to confirm their health status before arriving at the Doggie House Pet Shop.
During their stay, pups have clean space, designated food at scheduled times, and always have access to clean, fresh water.
Potential pup owners can expect one-on-one treatment and are encouraged to interact with their chosen pup to ensure it is the right fit. The facility has exclusive play areas where you can interact with the puppy before bringing the puppy home.
"We know our puppies inside and out ever since birth," commented Fernando. This includes constant 24-hour surveillance during lactation and weaning periods to ensure the pups are fed properly. "We also know and have lived with their dads and moms for years, and feed, pamper them the way they deserve. Our strict vetting procedures differentiate us as being a leader in the industry."
All their puppies also have a health certificate and a complete and up-to-date vaccination record. Leaving potential owners with the opportunity to provide a loving and safe forever home for their latest additions.
Many satisfied clients of Doggie House Pet Shop have left positive testimonials about the customer-service they experienced at the facility. Dawn House commented: "This place was amazing. Great customer service and very reasonable price on our new toy poodle. I am so happy and I would definitely recommend this place!"
Jennifer Bell added: "I was this location's very first customer and I had an awesome experience! Marty went above and beyond to make sure that I had all the information to make an informed decision about picking my fur baby and providing him with his Fur-ever home. The whole staff, upon my arrival, were excellent. Great selection of puppies and now my family is complete thanks to Doggie House Pet Shop and staff!"
To book an appointment or to review the pups now available at Doggie House Pet Shop:
