As a teenager growing up on a cattle ranch in Northern Arizona, Dorothy Elsner said she was energetic, even annoying.
She joined the 4-H program in her community, and under the mentorship of a 4-H extension agent worked on projects in leadership and on the raising of cattle and swine.
"That guy never gave up on me, he encouraged me and put up with me," Elsner said.
As the 4-H program coordinator for the Washington State University Skagit County Extension for the past five years, Elsner said she sees herself in a similar role.
"Teenagers come into my life and I get them," she said. "I enjoy their energy and I can play along with their energy. I can support them and encourage them. That's been the biggest reward is that things have come full circle."
As 4-H coordinator, Elsner mentors youth ages 5-19 on projects from raising animals, to arts and science, to leadership. She also helps create the curriculum for Know Your Government, a 4-H program that teaches 300 youth throughout the state about the legislative process, elections, media and government.
Each year, she takes a delegation of Skagit County 4-H students to the National 4-H Conference in Washington, D.C., where students make presentations to federal officials.
Elsner said participation in 4-H and leadership events helps kids build confidence.
"It's a safe place for kids to try out who they want to be," she said. "Kids can be anyone they want, and they need to be reminded of that."
Passionate about horses, Elsner has been a volunteer at Lang's Horse and Pony Farm in Mount Vernon since 1995, one year after she moved to Skagit County.
She said she helps young women who are "horse crazy" learn about honesty, hard work and a sense of fearlessness.
"Working with horses, you're working with another live animal that needs your leadership and needs you to direct them where you want them to go," she said. "Those skills they learn on horseback build some really amazing young women. The way they can just step up a little more to try something different or harder."
She said skills learned in 4-H programs follow the participants into adulthood.
"The stick-to-it attitude, work ethic and responsibility, and working with other people," she said.
Elsner has also served as a master coach for Leadership Skagit, helping mentor adults on community projects.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.