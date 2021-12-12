SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the 1992-1995 Bosnian war, an evil, narcissistic Warlord gains power over a naive Sarajevo public. His corruption grows to new heights when his penchant for kidnapping young, attractive women expands into neighboring Croatia. American entrepreneur Daniel Prescott is drawn into the conflict when his beautiful partner is abducted by the Warlord's militia while the couple is on holiday in Dubrovnik.
Tom Clancy action meets Robert Ludlum intrigue. Trying to save his beloved companion, Prescott faces multiple struggles with the Warlord's militia, including an attack from helicopter gunships, each with gatling guns raining fire at over seventy-five rounds per second. Complicating their escape are minefields endangering their cross-country trek on horseback.
Midnight Ride from Sarajevo is an action-adventure thriller founded on actual historical trends resulting from the political void following the Bosnian war.
Author Douglas W. Farnell served as Chief Financial Officer for several small to mid-size Seattle area businesses. The protagonist, entrepreneur Daniel Prescott, is the lead character in 'Midnight Ride from Sarajevo,' the second book in a series.
