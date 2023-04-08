Dr. David May was named the next president of Bellevue College. The selection was made during a board of trustees meeting, where trustees voted unanimously on his appointment.

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last week Dr. David May was named the next president of Bellevue College (BC). The selection was made during a board of trustees meeting on March 28, 2023, where trustees voted unanimously on his appointment.


