Through Their Annual Toy Drive Allure Esthetic Provided Free Toys to Children in the Seattle Area

SEATTLE, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery, in partnership with the Zera Foundation, hosted a toy drive in their practice during the holiday season to collect toys for underprivileged children who may otherwise not receive holiday gifts. The toy drive itself was a success and by Allure Esthetic donating five free Botox units in exchange for a donation of two toys.


