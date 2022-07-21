SEATTLE, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center (WAPC) is pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Sasha Kaiser, MD as its Associate Medical Director. In this role, Dr. Kaiser will provide medical oversight to WAPC's call center specialists in poison information, ensuring the WAPC continues its provision of high-quality poisoning treatment advice and consultations. Dr. Kaiser will also support clinical education and outreach at the local, state, and national level for healthcare providers, as well as the WAPC's toxicology training programs for emergency medicine physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and EMTs.

