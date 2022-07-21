...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Dr. Sasha Kaiser, Associate Medical Director at the Washington Poison Center
SEATTLE, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center (WAPC) is pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Sasha Kaiser, MD as its Associate Medical Director. In this role, Dr. Kaiser will provide medical oversight to WAPC's call center specialists in poison information, ensuring the WAPC continues its provision of high-quality poisoning treatment advice and consultations. Dr. Kaiser will also support clinical education and outreach at the local, state, and national level for healthcare providers, as well as the WAPC's toxicology training programs for emergency medicine physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and EMTs.
"The Washington Poison Center is happy to welcome Dr. Kaiser after her extensive training," comments Dr. Scott Phillips, Medical Director of the WAPC. "Dr. Kaiser's addition to the Center allows us to provide greater outreach and support to the medical community."
With this position, Dr. Kaiser is returning to her Washington roots. After growing up on Camano Island, Dr. Kaiser moved to Spokane to work as a pharmacy technician and attend nursing school. She then moved to Florida to pursue a career as a physician, attending the Florida State University College of Medicine. Dr. Kaiser completed her Emergency Medicine Residency in 2020 at Denver Health, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. She now returns to Washington following the completion of her medical toxicology fellowship at Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Safety. Dr. Kaiser began her role at the WAPC on July 18, 2022.
Dr. Kaiser has authored numerous manuscripts in peer-reviewed journals and has lectured on topics in medical toxicology and emergency medicine to pharmacists, medical students, residents, and hospital organizations. Her research includes acetaminophen poisoning, focusing on genetic and patient susceptibility factors. Dr. Kaiser additionally completed the American College of Medical Toxicology Fellows in Industry Rotation, which focused on product development and regulation for safety.
About the WAPC: The Washington Poison Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit mandated by Washington State to deliver poison and drug exposure-related medical advice and education to community members, first responders, and healthcare providers. WAPC provides medical advice through a 24/7/365 free telephone line staffed by specially trained pharmacists, nurses, and physician medical toxicologists. WAPC also provides free programs to educate local communities on poison safety, prevention, and harm reduction.
