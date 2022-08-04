SEATTLE, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center (WAPC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Scott Phillips, MD, FACP, FACMT, FAACT as its Executive Director/Medical Director. Dr. Phillips has served the WAPC for over 7 years, starting in 2015 as a consulting medical toxicologist, becoming the Associate Medical Director in 2017, Interim Medical Director in 2021, and then Medical Director later that year. 

