SEATTLE — The Seattle Dragons had some first-half jitters Saturday in their first home game in XFL history, but they came out on top in a frantic second half to topple the Tampa Bay Vipers 17-9.
An XFL-record crowd of 29,172 was rewarded with a duel of big plays after the halftime break, with the Dragons coming through on two big scoring plays.
The second half started with a boom.
With the Seattle Dragons needing a jolt, quarterback Brandon Silvers went deep to find wide receiver Keenan Reynolds for six.
Seattle soon followed that up with a gift of a pick-6 by Marcell Frazier deep in Vipers territory.
The Tampa Bay Vipers got their first touchdown of the season with a 78-yard pick-6 from cornerback Tarvarus McFadden.
Reynolds broke loose in the second half, but the run game played a lower-key role in sustaining Dragons drives.
After netting 97 ground yards in the opener, Seattle’s backfield topped 100 with Trey Williams and Kenneth Farrow each contributing 45 yards.
Linebacker Steven Johnson racked up another busy week, collecting nine tackles after an eight-tackle Week 1.
The Vipers defense did its job in the first two quarters and pitched a shutout in the first half.
They held the Dragons to 12 yards of total offense in the first quarter (the fewest yards allowed in an opening quarter of any game this season) and 41 yards of total offense in the first half.
The Dragons trailed the Vipers 9-0 with 11:26 left in 3rd quarter. From then on, the Dragons went on to score 17 unanswered points.
