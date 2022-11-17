DRAKO company logo (CNW Group/DRAKO)

Advertisers can activate DRAKO's location datasets into Unified ID 2.0's through The Trade Desk platform

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Location-based marketing and analytics services startup DRAKO has announced its support of Unified ID 2.0 (UID2), an upgraded identity solution built for the open internet. This comes as DRAKO expands its partnership with global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk to enable DRAKO data for buyers on The Trade Desk's platform.


