Board of director members need to protect themselves. They can be held personally liable for cyber breaches. Federal and state regulations are tightening to address the growing frequency and impact of cyberattacks. Boards of directors must learn to oversee cybersecurity and compliance practices appropriate to their industry.

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the past year, 45% of US companies have experienced a data breach.[1] On average, there is a cyber attack every 39 seconds.[2] No company is totally secure. And now, every board member can be held responsible for breaches. Never before has it been so important for Board Members to be aware of their organization's cybersecurity.


