Customers can get a coolant flush service for their Ford vehicles at Bickford Ford in Snohomish, Washington, without any hassle.
SNOHOMISH, Wash., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A coolant flush service protects the vehicle's cooling system and engine by keeping it clean of unwanted debris. Coolant flushes also remove scale and rust deposits from the engine, which build up over time and can cause serious damage. That said, Ford owners looking to get a quick coolant flush service can take their vehicles to Bickford Ford, a local automotive dealership in Snohomish, Washington.
The dealership has a futuristic service department with a team of trained technicians to take the best care of all Ford models. Some of the maintenance and repair services offered at the dealership include the following:
Oil, lube and filter change
Electrical service
Front end alignment
Transmission flush
Brake service
Vehicle inspection
Muffler/exhaust repair
And much more!
In addition to offering services for Ford vehicles, the dealership has an extensive inventory of new Ford and used models for all budgets. Moreover, buyers can test drive their favorite car at the dealership by scheduling an appointment online from the comfort of their homes. The dealership also has an excellent financial team to tailor the best financing packages for everyone, irrespective of their credit situation.
Individuals interested in purchasing a Ford or taking advantage of the maintenance and repair services offered at Bickford Ford can contact the dealership's team by dialing 866-489-3673 for more information. Customers can also visit the dealership at 3100 Bickford Avenue in Snohomish, Washington, for further assistance.
