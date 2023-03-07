Addition of Cal Forest enables Mast Reforestation, formerly DroneSeed, to significantly grow its vertically integrated supply chain and expand its geographic reach to scale reforestation

SEATTLE, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate tech company Mast, the newly-formed parent company of DroneSeed, announced today its acquisition of California-based Cal Forest Nurseries, which supplies the majority of seedlings used for reforestation in California. Mast restores forests after large-scale wildfires with reforestation projects that generate high quality carbon removal credits. With the acquisition of Cal Forest, Mast addresses a major obstacle to scaling reforestation: an inadequate supply of tree seed and seedlings. The company chose its new name, Mast, from the forestry term describing the once or twice per decade phenomenon in which multiple trees simultaneously produce a large crop of seed-bearing cones. 


