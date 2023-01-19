Bray is an accomplished, innovative, solutions-oriented product leader, dedicated to transforming corporate decision-making with real-time data from employees.
SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Groopit, the enterprise crowdsolving software that transforms decision-making with real-time data from employees, announces that Duane Bray joins the Executive Leadership Team as Chief Product Officer, effective immediately. Bray joins Groopit from the c-suite of IDEO, where he spearheaded and launched IDEO's original digital business, led talent and culture globally and worked with c-suites of fortune 500 companies to form digital strategies. As Groopit's Chief Product Officer, Bray will lead product management, product design, and user experience in close partnership with the engineering team to build the #1 Crowdsolving Platform for solving business problems.
"Groopit has grown over 300% ARR in the last 12 months with customers that include Home Depot, HubSpot, and Guidant Financial and integrations with Salesforce, Slack, Tableau and Microsoft Teams. Delivering enterprise-scale software to these leading edge companies requires an accomplished, innovative, solutions-oriented product leader," said Tammy Savage, CEO and co-founder of Groopit. "At Groopit, we're committed to building a product people love and rely on to do very important work, every day. We are fortunate to have Duane's talent and leadership help us get there."
"I'm incredibly excited to join Groopit at this moment of growth. I was immediately drawn to the company's mission — the idea of crowdsolving and leveraging human intelligence to solve complex problems is just what companies need right now. And working with an inspiring founder like Tammy is so energizing," said Bray. "I can't wait to work alongside this strong and talented team to explore new ways of bringing people together to solve big challenges. Groopit has an opportunity to define a whole new category and deliver meaningful impact in the world, and I am honored to be a part of that."
Bray brings a powerful combination of product design and leadership depth, as well as business operational experience to Groopit. His portfolio of work includes enterprise, mobile, consumer software, and digital strategies that enable corporate strategy at American Express, AT&T, BMW, Microsoft, SAP, United Airlines, and countless Fortune 1000 companies. Bray will work from New York City and collaborate with Groopit's team across Seattle, Austin, and Washington DC.
About Groopit
Groopit is the leading provider of crowdsolving software, a new category of enterprise SaaS software that transforms how people come together to solve problems. With Groopit, front-line employees share real-time data to illuminate a problem, and everyone involved is empowered to make better, faster decisions. To learn more about Groopit, visit https://groopit.co/.
