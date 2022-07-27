...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate to
high risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Duck Duck Books, editorial de propiedad de minorías y de mujeres, lanza la línea sostenible Eco Goods
SEATTLE, 27 de julio de 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Duck Duck Books, una editorial certificada de libros infantiles de propiedad de minorías y mujeres, anuncia el lanzamiento de Duck Duck Eco Goods, su nueva línea de accesorios sostenibles y convertibles.
Duck Duck Eco Goods ofrece el Duck Duck GiftSwaddle, un paño para envolver multiuso, reutilizable y lavable inspirado en la tradicional furoshiki japonesa, y la Duck Duck Backpack, una mochila para niños pequeños reutilizable y lavable que se convierte en lonchera que crece con su hijo. El producto más reciente, Duck Duck Backpack, está hecho con SUPERNATURAL PAPER™ de Out of the Woods, creadores de bolsas veganas resistentes y respetuosas con el medioambiente fabricadas con materiales de origen ético y responsable.
"La sostenibilidad es gran parte de lo que somos y lo que hacemos", señaló Serena Y. Li, fundadora de Duck Duck Books. "Nuestra visión es un mundo en el que más familias toman decisiones que cuidan el medioambiente y mantienen estilos de vida respetuosos con el medioambiente". Serena Y. Li, madre asiáticoestadounidense de un niño pequeño, quedó desconcertada por la cantidad de desechos generados por el consumismo infantil y quiso aprovechar su marca para ayudar a reducirlos. Ideó el diseño de la mochila convertible e inició una colaboración exclusiva con Out of the Woods.
"Colaborar con Serena Li y Duck Duck Books en el desarrollo de una mochila que sintetiza lo mejor en función, encanto y, por supuesto, sostenibilidad para nuestro cliente más preciado ha sido una experiencia maravillosa. Compartimos la misma filosofía que Duck Duck Books en la creación de productos que fomenten la toma de decisiones conscientes, lo que finalmente genera un mayor impacto colectivo", comentó Pierre Barlier, director ejecutivo de Out of the Woods.
No es la primera vez que el equipo de Duck Duck Books innova un producto existente en pos de la calidad y la sostenibilidad. La línea de libros multilingües para niños de 0 a 5 años de edad de Duck Duck Books, que se centran en temas sociales y emocionales con valores multiculturales, se imprimen además con tinta de origen vegetal en papel obtenido de forma responsable.
"El cambio no tiene por qué ser drástico. El cambio no es todo o nada. Si todos nosotros damos pasos pequeños y firmes para contribuir a un mundo más sostenible, podemos dejar el planeta mejor de lo que lo encontramos para nuestra próxima generación", comentó Li.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.