SEATTLE, 27 de julio de 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Duck Duck Books, una editorial certificada de libros infantiles de propiedad de minorías y mujeres, anuncia el lanzamiento de Duck Duck Eco Goods, su nueva línea de accesorios sostenibles y convertibles.

Duck Duck Eco Goods ofrece el Duck Duck GiftSwaddle, un paño para envolver multiuso, reutilizable y lavable inspirado en la tradicional furoshiki japonesa, y la Duck Duck Backpack, una mochila para niños pequeños reutilizable y lavable que se convierte en lonchera que crece con su hijo. El producto más reciente, Duck Duck Backpack, está hecho con SUPERNATURAL PAPER™ de Out of the Woodscreadores de bolsas veganas resistentes y respetuosas con el medioambiente fabricadas con materiales de origen ético y responsable.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.