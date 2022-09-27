Due to the current economy the just released 2022 version of ez1099 tax preparation software is available at the same low cost of $79.00 for the single user (paper printing) application. Test drive for up to 30 days at halfpricesoft.com.

TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many companies increase the price of software from year to year. With the current economy, Halfpricesoft.com has vowed to give business owners and tax professionals a break by not increasing the cost of ez1099 2022 tax preparation software for the upcoming tax season.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.