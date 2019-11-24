ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Tyler Duncan made a 12-foot putt on the second hole of a playoff with Webb Simpson on Sunday in the RSM Classic for his first PGA Tour title.
Playing two groups ahead of Simpson in windy conditions on Sea Island’s Seaside Course, Duncan birdied three of the last four holes in regulation for a 5-under 65. He two-putted the par-5 15th for a birdie, made a 6-footer on the par-3 17th and a 25-footer on the par-4 18th.
“I'm just so happy to be here playing and to come out here and win is just unbelievable,” Duncan said.
n NAPLES, Fla. — Sei Young Kim made the putt of her life, a 25-foot birdie on the final hole of the CME Group Tour Championship to win $1.5 million, the richest prize in the history of women’s golf.
Kim closed with a 2-under 70 to beat an unlikely foe Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club.
Charley Hull of England birdied her last three holes for a 66, the last one a 12-footer that gave her a tie for the lead. Kim, who looked shaky in missing three straight birdie chances from 12 feet, tugged her 6-iron to the top of a crown at the bag of the green. The winning putt — the money putt — was hit with perfect pace and broke sharply to the right and into the cup as Kim pumped her fists in disbelief.
BASEBALL
n ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have filled another hole by agreeing to a $16 million, two-year contract with catcher Travis d’Arnaud.
The 30-year-old d’Arnaud spent most of last season in Tampa Bay, where he rekindled his career by hitting .263 with 16 homers in 92 games. His deal with the Braves was announced Sunday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n GREELEY, Colo. — Northern Colorado football coach Earnest Collins Jr. has been fired after nine seasons.
Athletic director Darren Dunn announced Sunday that Collins would not return as the head coach. His teams posted a 28-72 record, including a 2-10 mark this fall.
n Greg Schiano won’t be returning to Rutgers because the school and its former football coach were unable to come to an agreement on a deal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither side wanted to make the negotiations public. Schiano, who spent 11 seasons at Rutgers before leaving for the NFL in 2012, was offered an eight-year, $32 million contract, with $25 million guaranteed, along with $7.5 million to spend on coaches and football operations staff, according to the person.
n NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Officials say 42 people were charged with disorderly conduct after a protest interrupted a Saturday football game between archrivals Harvard and Yale.
Students and alumni from both schools occupied the midfield of the Yale Bowl during Saturday’s halftime protest. Some held banners urging their colleges to act on climate change. Other signs referred to Puerto Rican debt relief and China’s treatment of Uighurs.
TENNIS
n MADRID — Rafael Nadal beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-6 (7) to give Spain its sixth Davis Cup title with a win over first-time finalist Canada on Sunday.
Roberto Bautista Agut, playing three days after the death of his father, had given Spain a 1-0 lead by beating Félix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the first singles match.
The Spanish crowd that packed the Caja Mágica center court erupted when Nadal converted his third match point to clinch the title for Spain at the inaugural Davis Cup Finals with an insurmountable 2-0 lead.
SOCCER
n ATLANTA — Atlanta United has announced a strategic partnership with Scottish club Aberdeen FC.
The Major League Soccer team will be investing $2.57 million to gain a minority ownership stake of less than 10% in the four-time Scottish Premiership champions.
