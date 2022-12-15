EARPEACE named USA Today's 10BEST for their 2022 Readers' Choice award for the Best Gift for Business Travelers category. The New York Times, WIRED, and top publications prominently feature EARPEACE as Best Hearing Protection in 2022.

WASHINGTON, Dec.15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, EARPEACE is announcing that they have been named USA Today's 10BEST for their 2022 Readers' Choice award for the Best Gift for Business Travelers category. EARPEACE SLEEP earplugs, which were re-engineered and re-launched in 2022, have been reviewed and selected by a panel of experts for their standout capabilities in sound reduction and ability to reduce unwanted noise up to 30db.


