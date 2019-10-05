SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Thomson passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more TDs to help Sacramento State beat Eastern Washington 48-27 on Saturday night.
Thomson scored for the Hornets (3-2, 1-0 Big Sky Conference) on a 2-yard keeper to make it 41-27 with 6:16 left in the game. The Eagles (2-4, 1-1) drove to the 16 but Dariyn Choates strip sacked Eric Barriere and George Obinna recovered and returned it 66 yards for the Hornets’ second defensive touchdown with 2:18 left in the game.
Miguel Garcia intercepted Barriere’s pass and returned it 27 yards to make it 21-7 with 14 seconds left in the first quarter.
Elijah Dotson ran 16 times for 102 yards and caught six passes for 47 yards and a score for Sacramento State. Isaiah Gable had seven receptions for 104 yards and a TD.
Barriere passed for 309 yards and two TDs and ran for 103 yards and a score for Eastern Washington. Jayson Williams had seven catches for 120 yards and a TD.
