SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Antoine Custer had 107 yards rushing and four touchdowns, Eric Barriere threw for a score and ran for another, and Eastern Washington beat Cal Poly 42-41 on Saturday night for the Eagles’ third consecutive win.
Barriere was 11-of-22 passing for 176 yards and added 164 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Custer scored on runs of 40, 38 and 2 yards in the first half as EWU (6-5, 5-2 Big Sky Conference) took a 28-14 lead into the break and his 13-yard TD run on the second play of the fourth quarter made it 42-28.
Cal Poly (2-8, 1-6) responded with an 11-play, 89-yard drive capped by J.J. Koski’s 11-yard touchdown reception and, after the teams traded punts, Nik Navarro recovered a fumble by Barriere at the EWU 22. Four plays later Duy Tran-Sampson scored on a 4-yard run with 4:58 to play but Jalen Hamler was dropped for a loss on the 2-point conversion attempt and the Eagles led 42-41.
Matt Wright forced, and Ryan Boehm recovered, another fumble by Barriere near midfield and a 27-yard run by Hamler made it first-and-10 at the 25. The EWU defense stiffened and Colton Theaker’s 35-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right with 1:02 left.
