Led by Doug Frost, Master of Wine and Master Sommelier, and Conservationist Brad Bergman, Mill Creek is situated on 341 high-elevation acres with a dedicated production facility, hospitality center and barrel room under development in the foothills of the Blue Mountains.

WALLA WALLA, Wash., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Echolands Winery of Walla Walla plans to open their new Mill Creek facility in time for the 2023 harvest. The 341-acre site is located in the Mill Creek area of the Walla Walla Valley AVA in the foothills of the Blue Mountains, some of the highest elevations in Washington State. First announced in 2019, Mill Creek Road is the latest venture for co-owners Doug Frost, Master of Wine and Master Sommelier, and Conservationist Brad Bergman, who also own Taggart Vineyard in the SeVein Water Project. Mill Creek Road will house a dedicated winemaking, hospitality and barrel facility, and will assume all production for Echolands wines.


