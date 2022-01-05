WALLA WALLA Wash., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Echolands Winery is pleased to announce the grand opening of their first tasting room in Walla Walla on January 5, 2022. The new tasting room provides a welcoming space in the heart of historic Walla Walla to taste and experience the newest releases from Echolands. Along with the announcement of tasting room, Echolands is pleased to add Allan Crum as Tasting Room Manager and official "head greeter" for everyone who visits. Owner Doug Frost collaborated with Crum and consultant Kelly Austin to reinvent their historic corner space (and former Quizno's) into a beautifully appointed celebration of local wines and hospitality.
"At long last, we're ready to welcome you in Walla Walla," shares Doug Frost (MS/MW), Owner & CEO of Echolands Winery. "I suppose there is no business that ever stops being built; changes are created or simply happen, and brick by brick, byte by byte, bottle by bottle, the thing grows as much as it can or will. We can only say thanks to the people who are helping us build the new tasting room, the people who will work there, and the folks we hope will walk in the door and enjoy some part of it all."
Discover Echolands Winery Tasting Room
Opening Date: January 5, 2022
Imagery: Click here to download
- Address & Contact: 7 West Alder Rd., Walla Walla, WA 99362 – located in the heart of downtown Walla Walla, the new Echolands tasting room occupies a picturesque corner of the historic Drumheller Building on Alder Street. Phone Number: 509-676-2109 Email: winedog@att.net
- Reservations & Hours of Operation: Operating hours are Thursday through Sunday from 12:00 – 5:00 PM (summer hours may be extended). Walk-ins are welcome, although space is limited to 20 visitors and reservations are recommended. Check for availability on TOCK via our website, and please reach out by phone or email to ask about special events and group tasting opportunities. Guests must comply with local COVID health protocols. We ask that those who are not fully vaccinated remain masked except while actively drinking.
- A Welcoming Ambiance & Décor: The 2000-square foot tasting room has soaring sixteen-foot ceilings and windows that immediately invite guests in. Owner Doug Frost collaborated with Tasting Room Manager Allan Crum and consultant Kelly Austin to reinvent the former Quizno's into a wine space. Everything says welcome, but you won't find a wine bar dominating the tasting experience. Pride of place is given to two walnut coffee tables, booths and a 10-foot elm communal table from local lumberyard, Jensen's Hardwoods. "In the middle of the room is a walnut set of four booths so people can sit right in the center of things and still benefit from private space," shares Frost. "We don't have a wine bar because I've always hated restaurants and tasting rooms that place some massive chunk of furniture between the hosts and the guests. We want to shake your hand without having to lean over a bar!" Other elements include custom globe lights, a mirrored back splash and reclaimed oak floors.
- Tasting Experience: Along with a complete lineup of Echolands Wines by-the-glass or by-the-flight, the tasting room offers seasonal, house made natural juices served with two-inch ice cubes (affectionately known as "fancy ice!")
- Meet Allan Crum, Echolands Tasting Room Manager: The newest addition to the Echolands team, Allan Crum has lived in Washington State since 2013 and looks forward to greeting guests in Walla Walla. Originally from a small town in Wisconsin, Allan worked as Cellar Master for Spring Valley Vineyards for several years. Most recently he sold local and international wine, beer, and spirits at The Thief Fine Wine & Beer. When he isn't busy in the tasting room, he enjoys making cider from foraged apples, playing old folk songs on whatever stringed instrument is handy, creative writing, and Northern Rhône Syrah.
Visit the Echolands Winery website and connect with us on social media for updates on the Echolands Winery tasting room in Walla Walla. Download imagery of the location here. For more information, including interview requests and samples, please contact Helen Gregory helen@gregoryvine.com or Amanda Davis amanda@gregoryvine.com.
ABOUT ECHOLANDS WINERY Echolands Winery was founded in 2018 by renowned wine expert Doug Frost, in partnership with investor and conservationist Brad Bergman. Winemaker Taylor Oswald manages vineyard relations and winemaking, working with Sadie Drury and North Slope Management to operate the 50-acre Taggart Vineyard within the SeVein Vineyards Project, located on the Oregon side of the Walla Walla Valley. Echolands has also acquired Mill Creek Vineyard, a 340-acre site located in the upland area of the Walla Walla AVA, with plans underway to build a sustainable winery and tasting room. Echolands is the first proprietary winery project for wine consultant and writer Doug Frost, one of only four people in the world to hold both the Master of Wine and Master Sommelier titles. Connect with us: echolandswinery.com or on Social @echolandswinery (Facebook & Twitter) and @EcholandsWine (Instagram).
