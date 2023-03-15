While the burnout rate and the number of pets that were euthanized were unrelated, burnout was significantly linked to the percentage of economic euthanasias

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Vets, an employee-owned veterinary healthcare system, released findings from its third annual burnout survey assessing the state of mental well-being in the veterinary profession and capturing insights that can help systemically address burnout. The survey included open-ended questions to gather even more opinions from the industry. It collected diverse voices from 1942 veterinary professionals in different roles and practice settings. Below is the study summary; the full whitepaper is available at https://links.galaxyvets.com/burnoutstudy.


