EDASC CEO John Sternlicht visited Norway from Sept. 15-20 as part of a state maritime delegation of policy makers, public officials, research directors and industry leaders, according to a news release.

The goals of the trip included growing the state’s maritime economy, learning about public policy and incentives, building opportunities for joint innovation and more.

Sternlicht was joined locally by state Sen. Liz Lovelett and Port of Bellingham Director of Economic Development Don Goldberg, according to the release.

Sternlicht’s visit continues to foster Skagit County’s relationship with Norway business leaders. Earlier this year, EDASC hosted a group of Norwegian business leaders for an in-depth look at Anacortes’ maritime industry.

