SUMMER MEALS: The Mount Vernon School District will provide free meals this summer to those 18 and under through Aug. 8.
Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday, through Aug. 8 at Skagit Valley College’s Knutzen Cardinal Center.
Breakfast will be served from 8 to 8:25 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday, through Aug. 8 at Mount Baker Middle School.
No income requirements or registration are required.
Call the Mount Vernon School District Food Services Department at 360-428-6149 for information.
SUMMER MEALS: The Concrete School District will provide free meals this summer to those 18 and under through Aug. 16.
Breakfast will be served from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Concrete Elementary School.
No income requirements or registration are required.
Call the Concrete School District Food Services Department at 360-853-4000 for information.
SUMMER MEALS: The Burlington-Edison School District will provide free meals this summer to those 18 and under through Aug. 23.
Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at West View Elementary and Lucille Umbarger Elementary schools.
Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 2 at Allen Elementary School.
No income requirements or registration are required.
Call the Burlington-Edison Food Services Department at 360-757-3377 ext. 2660, for information.
SUMMER MEALS: The Sedro-Woolley School District will provide free meals this summer to those 18 and under through Aug. 23.
Breakfast will be served from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cascade Middle School.
No income requirements or registration are required.
Call the Sedro-Woolley School District Food Service Department at 360-855-3515 for information.
PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION: First Lutheran Preschool is registering students for the 2019-2020 school year.
Preschool classes are from 9 to 11:30 a.m Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. An optional fourth day is offered on Fridays for preschoolers planning to attend kindergarten the following year.
Children must be 3 years old by Oct. 1 and completely toilet trained to be eligible.
Call the preschool at 360-941-4187 or visit firstlutheranpreschool.org for information.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.