SUMMER MEALS: The Mount Vernon School District will provide free meals this summer to those 18 and under through Aug. 8.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, through July 12 at the Northwest Career and Technical Academy, 2205 West Campus Place.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday, through Aug. 8 at Skagit Valley College’s Knutzen Cardinal Center.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 8:25 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday, through Aug. 8 at Mount Baker Middle School.

No income requirements or registration are required.

Call the Mount Vernon School District Food Services Department at 360-428-6149 for information.

SUMMER MEALS: The Concrete School District will provide free meals this summer to those 18 and under through Aug. 16.

Breakfast will be served from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Concrete Elementary School.

No income requirements or registration are required.

Call the Concrete School District Food Services Department at 360-853-4000 for information.

SUMMER MEALS: The Burlington-Edison School District will provide free meals this summer to those 18 and under through Aug. 23.

Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday at West View Elementary and Lucille Umbarger Elementary schools.

Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 2 at Allen Elementary School.

No income requirements or registration are required.

Call the Burlington-Edison Food Services Department at 360-757-3377 ext. 2660, for information.

SUMMER MEALS: The Sedro-Woolley School District will provide free meals this summer to those 18 and under through Aug. 23.

Breakfast will be served from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cascade Middle School.

No income requirements or registration are required.

Call the Sedro-Woolley School District Food Service Department at 360-855-3515 for information.

PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION: First Lutheran Preschool is registering students for the 2019-2020 school year.

Preschool classes are from 9 to 11:30 a.m Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. An optional fourth day is offered on Fridays for preschoolers planning to attend kindergarten the following year.

Children must be 3 years old by Oct. 1 and completely toilet trained to be eligible.

Call the preschool at 360-941-4187 or visit firstlutheranpreschool.org for information.

— Reporter Kera Wanielista: 360-416-2141, kwanielista@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kera_SVH, facebook.com/KeraReports

