n The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in the district office, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.

n The Concrete School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in the administrative building, room 111, 45389 Airport Way. concrete.k12.wa.us or 360-853-4000.

n The La Conner School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.

n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Samish Elementary School, 23953 Prairie Road. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.

