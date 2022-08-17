Yo También Soy Emigrante

Yo También Soy Emigrante

 By Page Publishing

NUEVA YORK, 17 de agosto de 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- El reciente lanzamiento del libro Yo También Soy Emigrante, por Plautila Gaona De La Torre de la editorial Page Publishing, nos trae páginas llenas de deseos que muchos traemos cuando dejamos nuestros países, y que llegando a otro país se nos olvidan nuestros deseos y metas, y a lo que en su momento realmente decidimos emigrar.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.