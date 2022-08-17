...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT
PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower Chehalis
Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Seattle and
Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon today to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
NUEVA YORK, 17 de agosto de 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- El reciente lanzamiento del libro Yo También Soy Emigrante, por Plautila Gaona De La Torre de la editorial Page Publishing, nos trae páginas llenas de deseos que muchos traemos cuando dejamos nuestros países, y que llegando a otro país se nos olvidan nuestros deseos y metas, y a lo que en su momento realmente decidimos emigrar.
Plautila Gaona De La Torre, es una emigrante como todos los que dejan sus países, con muchos sueños y deseos de cumplir metas y lograr una mejor vida. Ella llegó a este país en 1981, y ha trabajado incansablemente hasta no ver realizados sus sueños. Primero Dios. Ella nació en el país mexicano, desea que no nos olvidemos para qué emigramos a otro país.
Publicada por Page Publishing, el increíble libro de Plautila Gaona De La Torre, Yo También Soy Emigrante, nos abre el mundo que el emigrante enfrenta, pues no es una vida fácil, elegir nuestro propio camino en otro país nunca ha sido fácil.
Para los lectores que deseen experimentar esta increíble experiencia, pueden hacerlo, a través de la lectura de este libro, concretando la compra Yo También Soy Emigrante, en cualquier tienda de libros, o en las tiendas en línea de Apple iTunes, Amazon, Google Play o Barnes and Noble.
Para información adicional o cualquier consulta pueden contactar a Page Publishing, a través del siguiente número: 866-315-2708.
Acerca de Page Publishing:
Page Publishing es una editorial tradicional, que presta todo tipo de servicios, maneja todos los temas intrínsecos involucrados en la publicación de los libros de sus autores incluyendo la distribución en las tiendas minoristas más grandes del mundo y la generación de las regalías. Page Publishing sabe que los autores necesitan ser libres para crear, no atados a un negocio complicado con temas como la conversión de libros en línea, establecer cuentas de ventas, seguros, impuestos y temas similares. Sus autores pueden dejar atrás estos temas tan tediosos, complejos y que representan una pérdida de tiempo para ellos, y enfocarse en su pasión; escribir y crear. Aprende más en www.pagepublishing.com
