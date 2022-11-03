Long-Term Deal Will Develop Training Facilities, Instructional Curriculum, and Programming

Long-Term Deal Will Develop Training Facilities, Instructional Curriculum, and Programming

 By EL1 Sports, The Alliance Fastpitch

Long-Term Deal Will Develop Training Facilities, Instructional Curriculum, and Programming

TACOMA, Wash. and ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EL1 Sports (EL1), a leading national youth sports training company, and The Alliance Fastpitch (The Alliance), a national league system for amateur fastpitch teams and stakeholders working together to grow softball, today announced a new partnership to accelerate the growth and unity of women's fastpitch softball from the youth through collegiate levels.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.