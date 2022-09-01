ePlus logo (PRNewsfoto/ePlus inc.)

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that ePlus Chief Financial Officer, Elaine Marion, has been named a 2022 Women Who Mean Business honoree by the Washington Business Journal.

