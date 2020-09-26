GUEMES ISLAND — Skagit County Cemetery District 3 on Guemes Island is asking voters in the district to increase its levy in order to support, maintain and expand operations at Edens Cemetery.
If adopted, Proposition No. 1 on the ballot would increase the levy from 1.5 cents to 4 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value in the district.
According to the district, the increase would mean the cost for the owner of a $500,000 home would go from $7.50 to $20. The amount available to the district per year would go from an estimated $5,986 annually to $15,903.
“It has been many, many years since we’ve asked for a raise in the levy,” Cemetery District 3 Commissioner Andy Leech said. “The reason we are looking for an increase is because we’ve had some initiatives that require some funding.”
The levy would fund existing operations as well as a tree-screen between the cemetery and the adjacent fire station, a scattering garden for ashes, a columbarium (building with niches for funeral urns to be stored), reclamation of portions of the cemetery for future use and an upgrade in technology.
“The reason we are looking for the increase is there are some improvements we wish to make,” Leech said. “One, we are stuck right next to the firehouse. It’s not an unattractive place, but it is a very industrial looking place. We’d like to put in some trees — a green screen if you will — between the side of the cemetery and the firehouse. Frankly, we need money to do that sort of thing.”
Leech said the cemetery — which has been around since about 1904 — is about 50% full, and while he admits it fills up slowly, the need for space never really goes away.
“The total amount of land we have is about 4 acres,” he said. “It was given to the community by the Edens family. Half of that land is developed and the other half is totally forested. At some point, we are going to need to be thinking in terms of developing the back half of the cemetery property.”
The increased funding would also go toward making the cemetery more conducive to visitors. Included in this will be the adding of benches.
“Those are all types of things we would like offer to the Guemes Island community,” Leech said. “In order to do that, it takes funding and that is why we are asking for the increase.”
Current funding allows for maintenance in regards to the lawn and equipment as well as replacement of such things as the flag poles and flags.
Then there’s the matter of bringing the cemetery into the 21st century.
“We are operating at the pen and paper level,” Leech said. “I am looking at a large scroll of paper across the room from me which has the depictions of where all the graves sites are.
“We want to get a little more automated, take advantage of things like CAD, which would allow us to keep better track of where the graves are, which ones are sold, which ones are occupied. We need to keep all our records up to date. This increase would allow for that.”
