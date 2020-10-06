Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, candidate forums for the general election are being held online. Many have been recorded to allow for easy access.
More information can be found at these websites:
- League of Women Voters of Skagit County (lwv.org/local-leagues/lwv-skagit-county)
- League of Women Voters of Bellingham/Whatcom County (lwvbellinghamwhatcom.org)
- League of Women Voters of Whidbey Island (lwv.org/local-leagues/lwv-whidbey-island)
