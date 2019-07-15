Anacortes
Library
Anacortes Public Library (behind library near drive-up book-drop)
1220 10th Street
Skyline Beach Club
6041 Sands Way
Burlington
Burlington Parks and Recreating Building
900 E. Fairhaven Street
Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon Police Department
1805 Continental Place
Skagit County Courthouse
Skagit County Auditor's Office (in U-shaped parking lot accessed from 3rd St)
700 S. Second Street, Room 201
Sedro-Woolley
Sedro-Woolley Post Office (in alley between Eastern St and Metcalf St)
111 Woodworth Street
