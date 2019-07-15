July 29:​ ​Deadline for online and mail-in voter registration.

Aug. 6: Deadline for in-person voter registration or updates. Registration or updates taken up to 8 p.m. at:

Skagit County Elections Department

Skagit County Auditor's Office

700 S. 2nd St., Room 201

Mount Vernon, WA 98273

More from this section

Load comments