July 29: Deadline for online and mail-in voter registration.
Aug. 6: Deadline for in-person voter registration or updates. Registration or updates taken up to 8 p.m. at:
Skagit County Elections Department
Skagit County Auditor's Office
700 S. 2nd St., Room 201
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
