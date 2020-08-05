With another 3,369 ballots tallied Wednesday, challengers in the two Skagit County commissioners races maintained their leads over the incumbents.
Peter Browning, CEO and president of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce, leads the District 2 race with 2,693 votes, or almost 41% of votes counted. Mount Vernon City Council member Mary Hudson sits second with 2,073 votes, or about 31%.
Four-term incumbent Ken Dahlstedt is in third, with 1,823 votes — about 27%.
Similarly, first-time candidate Mark Lundsten leads three-term incumbent Ron Wesen in the District 1 race with 4,852 votes, or about 52%, to Wesen’s 3,992, or about 43%.
Johnny Archibald is in third with 504 votes, or about 5%. Despite filing to run, Archibald did not campaign for the position.
Election results aren’t final until certification, which is set for Aug. 18. The top two candidates in each race will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
State Rep. Dave Paul’s lead over county Republican Party Chair Bill Bruch narrowed slightly in the race to represent the 10th Legislative District. In a race with about 30,000 votes counted, Paul leads Bruch by 782.
Taylor Zimmermann, the third candidate in the race, has 1,057 votes, or about 3.5%.
In the race to replace outgoing State Rep. Norma Smith, candidates Greg Gilday and Angie Homola maintained their lead over the rest of the pack.
Gilday, a Republican, still holds about 44% of the vote with 13,265 votes, with Homola at 8,296, or about 28%.
Kenneth Goodwin and Andrew Miller still lead in the race for a Skagit Public Utility District commissioner seat, with 2,012 and 1,843 votes respectively.
Third-place candidate Wim Houppermans slipped further behind Miller with Wednesday’s updated ballot count, and now holds 1,717 votes.
The Skagit County Elections Department estimates about 18,000 ballots remain uncounted.
An updated ballot count is expected at 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the county website.
