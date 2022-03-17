...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 3 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
SEATTLE, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, released a new report on America's growing interest in electric and hybrid cars.
QuoteWizard found that rising gas prices have fueled a 300% increase in online searches for electric, hybrid and alternative fuel vehicles in just the last month.
The report also looked at interest in alternative fuel vehicles on a state and city level. Here are the five cities and states where electric and hybrid vehicle search interest is the highest.
States
California
Delaware
Washington
New Hampshire
Maine
Cities:
San Diego, California
Los Angeles, California
San Francisco, California
Fresno, California
Bend, Oregon
Our full list of cities and states with the highest interest in alternative fuel vehicles can be found at the link below.
QuoteWizard's team of analysts measured people's growing interest in alternative fuel vehicles by reviewing searches related to electric and hybrid cars going back to the beginning of 2022.
About QuoteWizard
QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.
For more information, go to quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.
