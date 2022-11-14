The National Electrical Contractors Association (PRNewsfoto/National Electrical Contractors Association)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) is proud to celebrate this year's Annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW), which is being held November 14-20. The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) developed this important event to highlight the importance of Registered Apprenticeship for industries, career seekers and communities.


