PULLMAN (AP) — CJ Elleby made a step-back 3-pointer with four seconds left to lead Washington State to a 67-65 victory over Arizona State on Wednesday night.
Elleby finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. He shot 8 of 19 from the field, and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line. Isaac Bonton had 12 points, seven assists and four steals for the Cougars.
After dropping a pair on the road last week at Colorado and Utah, Washington State (13-9, 4-5 Pac-12) pulled off a much-needed win against Arizona State, snapping the Sun Devils two-game win streak.
Remy Martin, the Pac-12’s leading scorer at 19.7 points per game, struggled for Arizona State (12-8, 3-4), had 12 points. He scored fewer than 20 points for the first time in Pac-12 play. Romello White scored 15 and had 11 rebounds and Rob Edwards contributed 11 points for the Sun Devils.
BIG PICTURE
Arizona State: Sun Devil coach Bobby Hurley is now 3-5 in his career against Washington State.
Washington State: The Cougars get a much needed victory after dropping two straight against the mountain schools.
UP NEXT
Arizona State: The Sun Devils play at Washington on Saturday.
Washington State: The Cougars host Arizona on Saturday.
