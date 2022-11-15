LF Edge (PRNewsfoto/LF Edge)

 By LF Edge
  • Leading industrial software and technology company commits to further innovation at the open source edge with LF Edge
  • Emerson Technology VP, Claudio Fayad, keynotes ONE Summit to discuss how the Industrial Edge is Powering Industry 4.0
  • LF Edge maturity on display at ONE Summit, with Solution Showcase featuring cross-project and cross vertical deployment solutions

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Summit North America -- LF Edge, an umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation that establishes an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system, today announced Emerson has joined the project as a Premier member. The news comes just as the LF Edge community showcases a robust round of deployed solutions spanning Telco, Retail, Energy and Manufacturing verticals, via in-booth demonstrations at ONE Summit happening this week in Seattle, Wash.


